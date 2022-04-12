Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPBH ISIN: FI4000322326 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EEZY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EEZY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2022 | 12:41
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eezy Oyj: Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 APRIL 2022 AT 13.30

Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc

Eezy Plc's annual general meeting (AGM) was held today on 12 April 2022. Tapio Pajuharju, Kati Hagros, Liisa Harjula, Timo Mänty, Paul-Petteri Savolainen, Jarno Suominen and Mika Uotila were re-elected as the members of the Board of Directors. Mikko Wirén was elected as a new member.

In a formation meeting of the Board, held after the AGM, Tapio Pajuharju was elected to continue as the chairman.

Liisa Harjula (chair), Jarno Suominen and Kati Hagros will continue as the Audit committee.

The Board decided to establish a Human Resources Committee which assists the Board by preparing matters pertaining to the remuneration and nomination of the Company's CEO and other management, as well as the Company's remuneration principles. The committee members are Tapio Pajuharju (chair), Mika Uotila and Mikko Wirén.


Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


EEZY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.