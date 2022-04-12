Amwins Releases Q2/Q3 2022 State of the Market Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins , a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released its State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on pricing, capacity and coverage trends across multiple business segments and industries.

The Q2/Q3 State of the Market report analyzes the resilience and strength of the industry as it continues to navigate domestic and international challenges of the toughest market conditions most have ever seen.

"The onset of the new year has shown small snippets of relief in certain industries within an otherwise hard market. And while the market shows capacity, it's becoming increasingly risky and challenging for insurers to put their capacity back to work," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. "Our Q2/Q3 State of the Market report outlines trends driving the market for our clients and the industry at-large, with the goal of educating and assisting clients through current market conditions."

In this report, Amwins' specialists offer worldwide expertise and unique market perspectives providing clients with exclusive thought leadership on segment trends, capacity, pricing, limitations and exclusions, with a future outlook on the property, casualty, professional lines, reinsurance and London markets for the following industries: cannabis, construction, cyber, energy, environmental, healthcare, public entity, real estate and transportation.

To read the full report, please visit: Amwins Q2/Q3 2022 State of the Market Report

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26.4 billion annually.

For further information contact:

Amwins Group, Inc.

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450185/amw_brokerage_Logo.jpg