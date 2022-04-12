Transparency Market Research: Valuation of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market to Reach US$ 233.5 Mn by 2031, TMR Report

Use of corrosion and scale inhibitors in water treatment systems find massive applications in rust protection, especially in oil & gas industry; substantial demand for membrane systems

Asia Pacific water treatment chemicals and technology market to generate vast revenue gains; need for clean water in industrialized countries to spur lucrative opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water treatment chemicals and membrane systems have been extensively used in range of industrial, municipal, and commercial applications. Substantial use in wastewater and water treatment in industrialized nations particularly in oil & gas industry is spurring the revenue prospects of water treatment chemicals and technology market. The global valuation is projected to reach US$ 233.5 Mn by 2031.

The array of water treatment chemicals is expanding for various applications such as removal of suspended solids, ferrous and non-ferrous metal corrosion prevention, and microorganism contamination. The choice has especially expanded for corrosion inhibitors and scale inhibitors. Growing investments by governments on wastewater treatment are growing, enriching the value chain of the water treatment chemicals and technology market.

Rise in demand for clean drinking water in industrialized nations has spurred the sales of products in water treatment chemicals and technology market. Some of the popular products are coagulants and flocculants, biocides, activated carbon, and anti-foamants and defoamers. Of note, state-of-the art technologies hasn't witnessed wider commercialization, mainly due to the high cost of the equipment.

Key Findings of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Study

Rise in Consumption of Wastewater Resources to Spur Revenue Gains: Produced water in various industrial processes is a significant source of wastewater, and hence needs treatment for reuse as freshwater. This is propelling the demand for water treatment chemicals and technologies in produced water management. A number of membrane systems have been commercialized particularly in the oil and gas industry, spurring the sales of products in the water treatment chemicals and technology market. Widespread use of the chemicals and technologies in oil producing countries has been augmenting the revenue size.

Rising Uptake of Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors to Generate Massive Revenues: Rise in demand for corrosion and scale inhibitors is expected to propel vast lucrative opportunities for firms in the water treatment chemicals and technology market. The authors of an in-depth study by TMR projects the membrane systems segment to expand at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The increasing commercialization of technologically advanced methods in emerging and developed nations has bolstered the revenue gains to players in the water treatment chemicals and technology market.

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Key Drivers

The ever-increasing demand for clean and potable water supplies especially in emerging economies has propelled the applications of water treatment chemicals and technology.

Rapid pace of industrialization around the world has spurred the application of various water treatment chemicals in wastewater treatment in various industries. Rise in use of public drinking water systems has fueled the revenue potential of firms in the water treatment chemicals and technology market.

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global water treatment chemicals and technology market in 2020. The regional market has been witnessing enormous lucrative opportunities, spurred by the need for innovative treatment technologies.

Emerging economies are expected to contribute sizable revenue shares during the forecast period, pivoting on the presence of several prominent players in the Asia Pacific water treatment chemicals and technology market. India and China have been at the forefront of massive revenue streams.

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the water treatment chemicals and technology market are:

Pentair

Dow Water & Process Solutions

BASF

KITZ Corp.

Pentair

Tyco Int .

. Kirloskar Ebara

KSB Co.

Grundfos

Flowserve Corp.

NALCO

Kemira

AkzoNobel

Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Segmentation

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market, by Product

Pumping Systems

Pumps



Valves & Controls



Automation Systems

Chemicals

Coagulants and Flocculants



Anti-foamants and Defoamers



Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors



Activated Carbon



Biocides



Others

Membrane Systems

Reverse Osmosis



Ultrafiltration



Microfiltration



Electrodialysis



Gas Separation & Others

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market, by Region

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia pacific

pacific Latin America

Brazil



México



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

