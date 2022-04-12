

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account balance swung to a deficit in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The current account balance logged a deficit of EUR 106.0 million in February versus a surplus of EUR 87 million in January.



In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 157 million.



The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.3 billion in deficit. The service account was in deficit.



The primary income account was EUR 0.8 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in deficit.



Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 1.5 billion in surplus.







