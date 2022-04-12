

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate decreased to the lowest since September 2019, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed on Tuesday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.99 percent in March from 7.16 percent in February. This was the lowest unemployment rate since September 2019.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.44 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 354,464 persons in March from 440,261 persons a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, declined to 8.6 percent in March from 11.1 percent in the same month last year.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.04 percent in March from 7.12 percent in the previous month.



'We believe that Ukrainians fleeing here from the war are relatively highly educated, which increases the chance of getting a job,' Anders Ljungberg, head of analysis at the Swedish Public Employment Service, said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de