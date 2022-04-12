Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Amagi announces VOD orchestration solution for content owners

Amagi ON-DEMAND enables speed-to-market and cost efficiencies for content owners while allowing platforms to gain access to larger online content libraries.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced the general availability of Amagi ON-DEMAND, its robust content management solution for orchestrating Video-On-Demand (VOD) content workflows. The product has already seen successful deployments from early adopters.

The product uses cloud automation to make every stage of the online content lifecycle - ingestion, transcoding, and delivery to multiple vMPVD, OTT, and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV platforms - simple for the user. Over the years, Amagi has built more than fifty plug-and-play connectors for various platforms.

What makes Amagi ON-DEMAND unique

Amagi ON-DEMAND is a unique product in the market that offers an 'ingest-once-for-multiple-deliveries' option to content owners. Once a content asset is ingested on Amagi ON-DEMAND, it can be stored and normalized for any number of deliveries in the future, considerably reducing the time taken to bring VOD content assets for viewing.

As a preferred platform partner for many OTT/FAST service providers globally, Amagi has extensive knowledge of platform specifications and the capability to customize the delivery accordingly. This capability is further enhanced through Amagi ON-DEMAND, which tailors content formats to suit each platform's unique requirements, removing the burden of managing disparate delivery specs for content owners.

"The product's source conversion feature is a tremendous asset for content owners who wish to take advantage of the opportunities in VOD without having to upgrade their technology", said KA Srinivasan, Co-founder, Amagi. "Add to that the easy access and real time alerts to the workflow metrics that empower content owners to run their operations without any glitches. All these while making their content accessible on all the leading streaming platforms!"

Amagi ON-DEMAND also integrates with Amagi CLOUDPORT, the award-winning broadcast-grade channel playout platform, and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the dynamic server-side ad insertion platform, providing a unified solution to customers.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company offers wide distribution options with access to over 100 platforms including 50+ FAST platforms. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, USA Today, and Warner Media, among others.

Amagi will be showcasing its innovative products at NABSHOW 2022 in Las Vegas. For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 650+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

