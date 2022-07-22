Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nasdaq Nordic Market Surveillance Forum 2022 (7/22)

Welcome to Nasdaq Nordic's Forum on Market Surveillance!

On April 22, 2022, representatives from the surveillance functions at Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen will summarize the year that
past, but also provide an outlook on 2022. This year, the Swedish Financial
Supervisory Authority will also participate in a presentation on sustainability
reporting. 

 -- Intro - Jimmy Kvarnström
 -- Statistics - Elias Skog, Grant McKelvey, Susanna Tolpannen & Jakob
   Kaule
 -- Disciplinary rulings - Jakob Kaule & Elias Skog
 -- Revision of the First North Growth Market Rulebook - Grant McKelvey
 -- Social media and the role of the exchange - Eldin Kozica & Gustav
   Liljekvist
 -- New rules on sustainability reporting - what does it mean to the listed
   companies? - Magnus Schmauch & Malin Olsson
 -- Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) - Shalini Shah, Susanna
   Tolpannen & Grant McKelvey
 -- Questions and closing remarks

Date and time: April 22, 2022, 13:00 - 15:00 p.m. CET

Register at: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O_nKD_SeSvyTAf09u6F2Wg
