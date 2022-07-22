Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nasdaq Nordic Market Surveillance Forum 2022 (7/22)

Welcome to Nasdaq Nordic's Forum on Market Surveillance! On April 22, 2022, representatives from the surveillance functions at Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen will summarize the year that past, but also provide an outlook on 2022. This year, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority will also participate in a presentation on sustainability reporting. -- Intro - Jimmy Kvarnström -- Statistics - Elias Skog, Grant McKelvey, Susanna Tolpannen & Jakob Kaule -- Disciplinary rulings - Jakob Kaule & Elias Skog -- Revision of the First North Growth Market Rulebook - Grant McKelvey -- Social media and the role of the exchange - Eldin Kozica & Gustav Liljekvist -- New rules on sustainability reporting - what does it mean to the listed companies? - Magnus Schmauch & Malin Olsson -- Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) - Shalini Shah, Susanna Tolpannen & Grant McKelvey -- Questions and closing remarks Date and time: April 22, 2022, 13:00 - 15:00 p.m. CET Register at: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O_nKD_SeSvyTAf09u6F2Wg