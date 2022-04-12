Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Amagi infuses more personalization and automation into its scheduling platform, Amagi PLANNER

While lightweight scheduling remains the product's core feature, advanced cloud automation and AI/ML have introduced new functionalities and greater flexibility into the solution

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today launched the advanced version of its content planning and scheduling platform - Amagi PLANNER. The product, introduced in 2021, makes planning and scheduling of channel programming seamless and cost-effective for digital-first companies. Amagi PLANNER enhancements include flexibility in ad break scheduling, pattern-based or repetitive scheduling, alerts, notifications for overruns, and more.

Automated scheduling and more

Advanced tagging allows OTT platforms and end-users to access titles with ease through a feature-rich search option while unearthing data on audience preferences for personalized content scheduling. Amagi PLANNER also enables its users to build 'collections' - short duration titles grouped together - with features that can be added on the fly, such as order of assets, automatic shuffling and pinning of assets, and more.

Amagi PLANNER makes ad monetization easier for content owners by facilitating automatic scheduling of fillers and ad breaks. The easy-to-use UI, with its drag and drop functionalities, and its daily and weekly calendars, is a bonus for content owners looking for a truly comprehensive scheduling software.

"Amagi's solutions have always had a two-pronged approach. We want our customers to derive operational efficiency while delivering an elevated viewing experience to their customers, said KA Srinivasan, Co-founder, Amagi. "Amagi PLANNER is the very epitome of this concept, smoothly blending in automation and AI/ML efficiency to deliver a seamless user experience while offering value adds in the form of viewership insights that will benefit the end-user. We hope to see our customers thrive, and their audiences delighted, with our feature-rich solutions."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, USA Today, and Warner Media, among others.

Amagi will be showcasing its innovative products at the NABSHOW 2022 in Las Vegas. For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2,000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

