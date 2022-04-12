Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Carriage House Capital (CHC), a financial consulting and advisory service, announced today it is seeking to partner or create joint venture relationships with licensed and non-licensed investment bankers, home offices, venture groups that may be looking for exceptional opportunities to enhance their deal flow. Established in 1989, CHC assists early-stage companies that are looking for equity funding sources, mergers, reverse mergers, acquisitions & IPO's, accounting, and legal services. We also introduce PR and IR contacts, stock transfer agents, build corporate decks and write announcements.



Due to our longevity in the business, we receive deals from direct referral and other investment banking firms when a company is too early stage or too small for them. We're currently overwhelmed with new deals and looking for additional investment bankers, venture groups, licensed broker dealers and Home Offices to team up with. We introduce clients to licensed bankers that can assist the client with funding. We deal with companies are seeking $5m to $50+ million in equity funding that are public or looking to go public.



For more information, contact Carriage House Capital via info@carriagehousecapital.com.

About Carriage House Capital



Carriage House Capital (CHC) with over 60 years in the banking industry, we specialize in all phases of early stage private and public companies. With our expertise and extensive contacts that cover every phase of public and private companies, we can accommodate your corporate needs.

