First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of April 13, 2022. Updated identifiers as of April 13, 2022: Trading code: BEAR TWTRX3 NOND ISIN-code: DK0061039369 Order book id: 170619 Amount: 15,000,000 ____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66