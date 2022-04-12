

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.7 percent.



The futures advanced following the release of the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of March.



While a spike in gasoline prices contributed to a jump in consumer prices, core prices increased by less than economists had expected.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index surged by 1.2 percent in March after climbing by 0.8 percent in February. The sharp increase in consumer prices matched economist estimates.



Meanwhile, the report showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, edged up by 0.3 percent in March after rising by 0.5 percent in February. Economists had expected another 0.5 percent increase.



The annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 8.5 percent in March from 7.9 percent in February, showing the fastest growth since December 1981.



Core consumer prices were up 6.5 percent year-over-year in March, reflecting an uptick from the 6.4 percent jump in February. The annual growth represents the biggest increase since August 1982.



'The surge in energy prices helped drive headline CPI inflation up to a new 40-year high of 8.5% in March but, with base effects set to become much more favorable and signs that monthly gains in core prices are moderating, we expect that to mark the peak,' said Andrew Hunter, Senior US Economist At Capital Economics.



Following the mixed performance seen last Friday, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way lower.



The major averages saw continued weakness late in the session, falling to new lows for the day. The Dow slumped 413.04 points or 1.2 percent to 34,308.08, the Nasdaq plunged 299.04 points or 2.2 percent to 13,411.96 and the S&P 500 tumbled 75.75 points or 1.7 percent to 4,412.53.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 1.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.5 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $3.75 to $98.04 a barrel after plunging $3.97 to $94.29 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after inching up $2.60 to $1,948.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $17.90 to $1,866.10 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 125.22 yen compared to the 125.37 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0893 compared to yesterday's $1.0884.







