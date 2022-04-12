Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, WhatsApp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by E-Commerce Logistics Players: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

Expansion in internet services (~88.5% internet penetration in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in Malaysia .

. Fulfilment Rate for E-commerce Orders in Malaysia to increase from 90.0% in 2021 to 93.0% in 2026 with more than 1.0 Bn orders accepted by the customers in 2026F.

to increase from 90.0% in 2021 to 93.0% in 2026 with more than 1.0 Bn orders accepted by the customers in 2026F. Majority of the Large-scale E-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada operate both on the basis of B2C and C2C models. Not only do they sell goods to customers themselves, but also let third parties sell their goods on their platforms.

Major Investment: In 2018, Alibaba invested $ 2 Billion in Lazada as part of the group's ongoing effort to accelerate the region's e-commerce development. In 2017, Zalora invested $ 4.2 Million in a regional e-fulfilment hub in Malaysia. Majority of the E-commerce logistics players mostly have their owned captive spaces but few players are still dependent on 3PL partners.

Emerging Technology: Several technological disruptions are expected to drive the in the e-commerce shipments industry in Malaysia. Technologies such as Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics can resolve the existing inefficiencies in the market. Smart logistics has resulted in 10% reduction in vehicle usage and 30.0% reduction in travel distances. 19.0% increase in operating margins has been witnessed by optimizing logistics using ML analytics.

Tax Incentives: The incentives under the Promotion of Investments Act 1986 ("PIA 1986") are Pioneer Status - Tax exemption of 70% of the statutory income for a period of five years under the PIA 1986 and Investment Tax Allowance - ITA of 60% on the qualifying capital expenditure incurred within a period of five years. Digital free trade zone is also launched in Malaysia by the government to support efficient cross border trade with e-commerce as the priority sector.

The report titled "Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Increasing Tech Savvy Millennials, Growing Demand for Faster Deliveries and Improving Logistics Infrastructure in the country" provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market in Malaysia. The report covers various aspects including the growth of E-Commerce industry, revenue generated from E-Commerce logistics players, its segmentations viz By B2C E-Commerce and C2C E-Commerce, By Sourcing and Delivery, By Volumetric Weight, By Delivery Period (Same Day delivery, Next day Delivery, More than 2 days), By Payment (Cash, E-wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, QR Pay, Bank Transfer), business models, major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:-

By B2C and C2C E-Commerce

B2C E-Commerce

C2C E-Commerce

Market Segmentation By Sourcing

Klang Valley

Johor

Penang

Other

Market Segmentation by Delivery

Klang Valley

Penang

Joho Bahru

Sarawak

Other States

Market Segmentation by Volumetric Weight

KG

1-2 KG

2-5 KG

5-10 KG

Greater than 10 KG

Market Segmentation by Delivery

Same Day delivery

Next day Delivery

More than 2 days

Market Segmentation by Payment

Cash

E-wallet

Debit Card

Credit Card

QR Pay

Bank Transfer

E-Commerce Logistics Companies Covered:-

City Link

ABX Xpress

POS Malaysia

Skynet

GD Express

Xin Haw

Ninja Van

J&T Express Malaysia

DHL e-commerce

Shopee Express

LEL (Lazada Express)

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform Covered:-

Shopee

Lazada

Lelong.my

Carousell Malaysia

Zalora Malaysia

E-bay Malaysia

Key Target Audience:-

3PL Logistics Companies

Integrated Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform

Retail Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period - 2016-2021

- 2016-2021 Forecast Period - 2021-2026

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Malaysia E-Commerce Market Overview

Cross Comparison- Major E-Commerce Players in Malaysia

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview

E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Size

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation 2021

Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Pricing Analysis

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends & Developments

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Government Role and Initiatives

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Logistics Constraints

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape of Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Cross Comparison

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Pricing Analysis

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2021-2026F

Covid-19 Impact on Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market

Analyst Recommendations

Case Studies

Related Reports:-

UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook To 2025 - Driven By Growth In Online Shoppers Along With Introduction Of New Age Technologies By Logistics Players

UAE E-commerce industry has witnessed an upward trajectory over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration in the region. UAE is considered the most advanced e-commerce market in MENA, with a penetration rate of ~% in 2017. The UAE enjoys many advantages that make it ideal for e-commerce growth. Its consumer demographic consists of a young internet-savvy population, with high social media usage. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in the E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook To 2025 - Driven By Growth In Internet Penetration Along With Introduction Of New Age Technologies By Logistics Players

The Filipino E-commerce industry has witnessed a moderate rise over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration into the country. Escalation in the number of smartphones in the country, fast-growing middle-class population, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading to surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Manila and some other cities including Central Quezon City, Cebu, and Davao have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing have forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven by an increase in internet affinity and demand for value-added services.

India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook To 2025-Driven By Changing Shopping Patterns And Increasing Demand Of Fast Delivery Services

The E-commerce Logistics sector in India is in late growth stage and has evolving as an organized market structure. The industry has flourished due to changing Consumer shopping preferences from physical stores to online market places from the comfort of their homes. The E-commerce Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 24.3% on the basis of revenue and a CAGR of 27.4% on the basis of number of shipments over the period FY'2015-FY'2020. Major growth drivers of the industry are higher internet penetration, increase in number of Smartphone users, increasing propensity to purchase online, growing demand from Tier 2 and below cities, new technological innovations, rising consumer expectations for fast delivery services and more.

KSA Transportation and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 (Third Edition)- Driven by Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue

Saudi Arabia has been putting efforts towards diversifying its economy away from oil, thus embarking on an ambitious path to become the go-to logistics hub for the region. The market displayed a volatile growth trajectory with overall logistics market grew @3.0% CAGR during 2015-2020. KSA has invested more than ~$100 Bn in its transportation & logistics infrastructure as a part of Vision 2020, resulting in a comprehensive nationwide network over decade.

