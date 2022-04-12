Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 13 April 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,441,757 (USD 814,417.57) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 17,512 shares (USD 175.12) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,459,269 shares (USD 814.592,69) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 10,423 shares - DKK 43.4 7,089 shares - DKK 53.5 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66