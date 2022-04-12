

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased in February on falling exports, data from the customs office showed on Tuesday.



Another official data showed that the current account deficit narrowed in February.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 10.3 billion from EUR 7.96 billion in January. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.35 billion.



Exports dropped 3.9 percent on month, while imports grew 0.8 percent. On a yearly basis, exports and imports were up 18.1 percent and 27.9 percent, respectively.



The current account deficit narrowed to EUR 1.1 billion in February from EUR 1.3 billion in January, the Bank of France reported.



The deficit on trade in goods increased slightly to EUR 6.8 billion, while the surplus on trade in services rose marginally to EUR 4.9 billion.



The financial account showed net capital inflows of EUR 18.6 billion in February.







