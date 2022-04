Deltek Announces Its Global Partner Award Winners for 2021

Deltek recognizes innovation and achievements of partners, including Baker Tilly, CrunchTech, ConstructConnect, Infotek Consulting, insightsoftware, Full Sail Partners, Silversoft, Smartsoftware and Stambaugh Ness

HERNDON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced the winners of its annual Global Partner Awards during its virtual Partner Kickoff event held earlier today. This year, nine partners were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in 2021.

The Deltek Partner Network amplifies enterprise software offerings for project-based businesses and expands the Deltek customer base around the world. Through Deltek partners, more companies can experience better project intelligence enabling them to make better decisions about their business and manage their unique projects in a collaborative and end-to-end platform.

This year, Deltek recognized the significant accomplishments of nine partners which represent the program's systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, accounting firms, and consulting firms:

International Partner of the Year - Silversoft, located in Johannesburg, South Africa and London, UK

and Systems Integrator Partner of the Year - Baker Tilly, headquartered in Chicago, IL

Alliance Partner of the Year - ConstructConnect, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH

Rising Star Partner of the Year - CrunchTech, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

of the Year - CrunchTech, headquartered in GovCon Partner of the Year - Infotek Consulting, headquartered in Herndon, VA

Marketplace Partner of the Year - insightsoftware, headquartered in Raleigh, NC

North America Reseller Partner of the Year - Full Sail Partners, located in Steamboat Springs, CO

Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year - Smartsoftware, located in Australia , New Zealand and Singapore

, and Customer Acquisition Partner of the Year - Stambaugh Ness , headquartered in York, PA

"Deltek is proud to collaborate with our partner network, which enables thousands of customers to continue to strengthen their businesses," said Natasha Engan, Senior Vice President, Deltek Global Sales. "It is an honor to recognize the outstanding achievements and innovation of these partners. We look forward to a fantastic year ahead with the Deltek Project Nation community as we continue to expand our program globally."

To learn more about Deltek's global partner ecosystem and the benefits of the program, visit https://www.deltek.com/en/partners.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010738/Deltek_Logo.jpg