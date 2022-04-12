Spark Holland appoints new CEO and COO

EMMEN, Netherlands, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Holland B.V. appoints Florian van der Hoeven and Otto Halmingh as the new board of the company. Florian will act as President & CEO of the company supported by Otto as Vice President & COO.

As experienced business leaders they will succeed the former board and assume responsibilities as of July 1, 2022. The former board members, Rob van der Knaap (President & CEO) and Sonja van der Laan (Vice President & COO) stay connected to the company in an advisory role.

With this important change we truly believe that we can continue to build and expand Spark's position as a strong technology and instruments provider in the life science industry.

"We are delighted to share this news," says Rob van de Knaap, "Over the last 15 years we continuously improved the company with a strong focus on innovative sample prep and sample introduction technology combined with high level of customer support. With this step we further secure this path and we look forward to be involved from a distance."

Both successors are experienced business leaders and highly qualified for the tasks ahead. With Florian having a strong business development background and leading the commercial operations of Spark for a number of years he will focus on securing and expanding the various commercial relations. Assisted by Otto who has been responsible for Spark strategic instrument portfolio over the years and who has a background in analytical chemistry.

About Spark Holland B.V.

Spark Holland has evolved to become a world-class provider of innovative sample introduction, extraction and separation technology for analytical systems such as HPLC, MS, GC and NMR. Spark pro-actively gathers user feedback and seeks to understand the typical problems in the analytical lab. This allows focus on product development towards simplicity and reliability.