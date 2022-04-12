Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Karo Pharma publishes the 2021 annual report

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 12 April 2022, Karo Pharma is publishing its annual report for 2021 on the company's website, www.karopharma.com.

For further information, please contact:
Lisa Westerdahl, Head of Corporate Communication, 073-329 70 04, lisa.westerdahl@karopharma.com
Jon Johnsson, CFO, 073-507 88 61, jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

The Annual Report is published in Swedish and English. The Swedish version represents the original version and has been translated into English.

This information is information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 12 April 2022, at 16:00 CET.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 90 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-publishes-the-2021-annual-report,c3545223

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3545223/1563482.pdf

Annual report 2021 (PDF)

© 2022 PR Newswire
