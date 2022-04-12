Healthcare IT Solutions Market size worth $ 515.13 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The Healthcare IT Solutions Market growth is led by telehealth and eHealth solutions, application of cloud technology in healthcare industries, increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, aging population and other factors.

NEW JERSEY, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Healthcare IT Solutions Market" By Payer Solutions (Pharmacy Audit And Analysis System, Claims Management Solutions, Fraud Management Solutions), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market size was valued at USD 221.41 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 515.13 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.13% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2161

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare IT Solutions Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market Overview

Healthcare information technology is a branch of information technology that deals with the design, development, implementation, and support of information systems for the healthcare business. Low costs, minimal errors, improved medical care and public health, increased efficiency, and higher patient happiness is just a few of the benefits of automatic and interoperable healthcare information systems Furthermore, using cognitive computing, precision medicine (PM) may be conveniently delivered to specific patients. Integration of IT software solutions has resulted in a significant increase in reporting, evaluation, and monitoring in the healthcare industry, making effective data utilization one of the healthcare technology trends.

Furthermore, healthcare IT is expected to benefit from blockchain in order to obtain medical records in a simplified and safe manner. Implementation and maintenance costs are both high. Concerns about security and privacy. In response to mounting pressures on health systems to decrease healthcare costs, the industry is turning to outpatient settings to save money. The need for the use of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient settings will grow as the number of outpatient settings and patients grows. Healthcare information technology (IT) is a broad field that encompasses the application of information technology to the design, development, usage, and maintenance of information systems in the healthcare field.

Key Developments

On May 2021 , Optum and Bassett Healthcare Network cooperated to improve Bassett's clinical and operational performance while also advancing the delivery of high-quality, convenient, and affordable healthcare to patients throughout Central New York .

, Optum and Bassett Healthcare Network cooperated to improve Bassett's clinical and operational performance while also advancing the delivery of high-quality, convenient, and affordable healthcare to patients throughout . In June 2021 , the major goal of the relationship between Cognizant and Aker Solutions is to modernize and simplify the company's complete IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company Waters Corporation, Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG), Cerner Corporation Perkinelmer Inc., Mckesson Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Epic Systems Corporation, Cognizant, Infor, Inc., Oracle, Accenture, Infosys..

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market On the basis of Payer Solutions, and Geography.

Healthcare IT Solutions Market, By Payer Solutions

Pharmacy Audit and Analysis System



Claims Management Solutions



Fraud Management Solutions



Member Eligibility Management Solutions



Others

Healthcare IT Solutions Market by Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Blockchain In Healthcare Market By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers), By Application (Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability, Supply Chain Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Forensics Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (Cloud Forensics, Computer Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics), By Tool (Data Recovery, Forensic Data Analysis, Forensic Decryption), By Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Telecom and IT), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Patient Engagement Solutions Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Standalone), By End User (Providers, Patients, Payers), By Application (Health Management, Home Health Management), By Delivery Mode (On premise, Cloud based), By Therapeutic Use (Chronic Disease, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare IT Services Market By Type (Medical Imaging, Consulting & Outsourcing), By Application (Healthcare Analytics, Patient Care Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Healthcare IT Companies improving the heathcare facilities with a digital touch

Visualize Healthcare IT Solutions Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg