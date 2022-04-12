Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article R 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 4 April 2022, the date the notice of the general meeting to be held on Wednesday 1st June 2022 was published in the "BALO", is:

Total number of shares: 20,547,701

Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,521,600

Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,345,177

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

