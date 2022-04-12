Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
WKN: 864228 ISIN: GB0008910555 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
12.04.2022 | 18:51
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 12

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameChristopher Samuel
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chairman / Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b)LEI5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares - dividend reinvestment
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.27395128
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2022 PR Newswire
