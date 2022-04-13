Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics CleanTech Line Expanding - Coming Soon!

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corp., a global leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, announces the upcoming release of its new product at MRO Americas in Dallas, Texas on April 26-28, 2022.

New upgrades are on the move for the entire line of CleanTech Laser Cleaners and Blasters for roughing, conditioning, finishing applications for variety of major industries. Upgrades are covering full line of products from Class IV to Class I laser blaster cabinets and automatic laser cleaning equipment including robotic applications.

The CleanTech line provides a high performance, industrial-grade, fast, precise and incredibly productive laser cleaning tool. It minimizes chemical and abrasive usage in industrial environments to meet increasing compliance demands that have arisen from new requirements from OSHA, EPA and other regulatory organizations. It operates without using dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, or requiring expensive, complex cleanup procedures.

At MRO Americas, Laser Photonics will be presenting its latest, the world's most powerful, 3,000W Handheld Laser Blasting System. The 3KW System will be released in stand-alone and integrated with chiller on one platform designs.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation, based in Orlando, Florida, is the leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials processing applications. Our systems are currently and historically used by manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, and medical industries around the world. The Laser Photonics brand is associated with a number of worldwide licenses and patents for innovative and "unique-to-industry" laser products and technologies.

The brand has, for over three decades, been the workhorse of industry-standard laser subtractive manufacturing. Laser Photonic systems have been implemented into the production and maintenance regimens of world-renowned organizations. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

