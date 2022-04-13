Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandifi" or the "Company"), further to its press release on April 7, 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that its name change from Fandom Sports Media Corp. to Fandifi Technology Corp., became effective at 12:01 am on April 12, 2022.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") published a bulletin announcing the effective date of the name change and that the common shares of the Company commenced trading under its new name of FANDIFI Technology Corp. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers have change to 302437108 and CA3024371088 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Trading of the Company's common shares will remain the same on the Canadian Securities Exchange as FDM, on the OTCQB as FDMSF and on Frankfurt as TQ:43.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

FandifiTM is building a global opensource prediction and fan engagement platform tailor made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement with their communities regardless of form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

For additional Information:



David Vinokurov

CEO, President

Fandom Sports Media Corp.

Email: info@fandomesports.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this new release.

