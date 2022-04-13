- (PLX AI) - Barry Callebaut half year revenue CHF 4,030.3 million.
- • Half year EBIT CHF 318.1 million vs. estimate CHF 320 million
- • Half year net income (recurring) CHF 212.1 million
- • Says strong growth trajectory, well ahead of the underlying chocolate confectionery market
- • Says strong performance across the board, in particular in chocolate, delivered strong volume, solid profitability and continued good cash generation
- • Says confident that we can deliver on our mid-term guidance in a continued volatile market environment
