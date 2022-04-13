Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Lizenz-News + Gründe, die für ein Investment in Halo Collective sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.04.2022 | 08:04
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 12

13 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 402.5157 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 403.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 400 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 960,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,130,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 12 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
277402.00 08:34:5900058243068TRLO0LSE
17401.00 08:39:3500058243249TRLO0LSE
1238401.00 08:39:3500058243248TRLO0LSE
1381403.00 08:45:2000058243387TRLO0LSE
522402.50 09:00:3400058244064TRLO0LSE
800402.50 09:00:3400058244063TRLO0LSE
299402.50 09:00:3400058244066TRLO0LSE
611402.50 09:00:3400058244065TRLO0LSE
107402.50 09:00:3400058244069TRLO0LSE
57402.50 09:00:3400058244068TRLO0LSE
96402.50 09:00:3400058244067TRLO0LSE
772403.00 09:04:2300058244295TRLO0LSE
519403.00 09:04:2300058244296TRLO0LSE
1303403.00 09:04:2300058244297TRLO0LSE
89403.50 09:04:2300058244298TRLO0LSE
350403.50 09:04:2300058244299TRLO0LSE
431403.50 09:04:2300058244300TRLO0LSE
347403.50 09:04:2300058244301TRLO0LSE
897402.00 09:17:0200058244798TRLO0LSE
348402.00 09:17:0200058244797TRLO0LSE
1401.50 09:17:3400058244813TRLO0LSE
1265403.00 09:32:2000058245230TRLO0LSE
598403.50 09:44:2800058245811TRLO0LSE
574403.50 09:44:2800058245812TRLO0LSE
116403.50 09:44:2800058245813TRLO0LSE
105403.50 09:52:1600058246207TRLO0LSE
350403.50 09:52:1600058246208TRLO0LSE
447403.50 09:52:1600058246209TRLO0LSE
550403.00 09:52:1600058246211TRLO0LSE
704403.00 09:52:1600058246210TRLO0LSE
512403.00 09:55:1100058246317TRLO0LSE
300403.00 09:55:1100058246316TRLO0LSE
300403.00 09:55:1100058246315TRLO0LSE
523403.00 09:55:1700058246325TRLO0LSE
408403.00 09:55:1700058246326TRLO0LSE
161403.00 10:02:4700058246548TRLO0LSE
896403.00 10:03:4700058246603TRLO0LSE
400403.00 10:03:4700058246602TRLO0LSE
503403.00 10:03:4700058246604TRLO0LSE
51403.00 10:04:1400058246612TRLO0LSE
59403.50 10:08:4800058246793TRLO0LSE
350403.50 10:08:4800058246794TRLO0LSE
396403.50 10:08:4800058246795TRLO0LSE
90403.50 10:08:4800058246796TRLO0LSE
75403.50 10:08:4800058246797TRLO0LSE
350403.50 10:08:4800058246798TRLO0LSE
25403.50 10:08:4800058246799TRLO0LSE
440403.50 10:08:4800058246800TRLO0LSE
155403.50 10:08:4800058246801TRLO0LSE
350403.50 10:08:4800058246802TRLO0LSE
1298403.00 10:11:2900058246882TRLO0LSE
84402.50 10:31:4700058247833TRLO0LSE
247402.50 10:31:4700058247832TRLO0LSE
780402.50 10:33:5400058247949TRLO0LSE
45402.50 10:43:5000058248428TRLO0LSE
133402.50 10:56:5300058249001TRLO0LSE
1213402.50 11:00:2700058249118TRLO0LSE
76402.50 11:00:2700058249117TRLO0LSE
324402.00 11:03:0000058249176TRLO0LSE
340402.00 11:12:5200058249432TRLO0LSE
574402.00 11:12:5200058249431TRLO0LSE
350403.00 11:18:3500058249655TRLO0LSE
350403.00 11:18:4000058249660TRLO0LSE
252403.00 11:18:4000058249659TRLO0LSE
124403.50 11:21:0500058249760TRLO0LSE
181403.50 11:21:0500058249761TRLO0LSE
350403.50 11:21:0500058249762TRLO0LSE
437403.50 11:21:0500058249763TRLO0LSE
1365403.00 11:21:0500058249764TRLO0LSE
1241402.50 11:23:1600058249835TRLO0LSE
275403.00 11:25:0000058249902TRLO0LSE
188403.00 11:25:0000058249901TRLO0LSE
188403.00 11:25:0000058249900TRLO0LSE
39403.00 11:25:0000058249899TRLO0LSE
512403.00 11:25:0000058249898TRLO0LSE
271403.50 11:25:0000058249903TRLO0LSE
350403.50 11:25:0000058249904TRLO0LSE
311403.50 11:25:0000058249905TRLO0LSE
642403.00 11:36:4100058250353TRLO0LSE
300403.00 11:38:5900058250446TRLO0LSE
621403.00 11:39:4800058250470TRLO0LSE
200403.00 11:39:4800058250469TRLO0LSE
40403.50 11:53:0000058251072TRLO0LSE
40403.50 11:53:0000058251073TRLO0LSE
350403.50 11:53:0000058251074TRLO0LSE
174403.50 11:53:0000058251075TRLO0LSE
77403.50 11:53:0000058251076TRLO0LSE
350403.50 12:04:2500058251421TRLO0LSE
630403.50 12:04:2500058251422TRLO0LSE
920403.00 12:04:3000058251429TRLO0LSE
285403.00 12:04:3000058251428TRLO0LSE
350403.00 12:12:0500058251709TRLO0LSE
500403.00 12:12:0500058251710TRLO0LSE
30000403.00 12:16:1600058251888TRLO0LSE
277403.50 12:16:1600058251889TRLO0LSE
205402.50 12:20:1100058252006TRLO0LSE
593402.50 12:20:3100058252012TRLO0LSE
562402.50 12:24:1100058252115TRLO0LSE
795402.00 12:27:0100058252171TRLO0LSE
216402.00 12:30:0000058252285TRLO0LSE
115402.00 12:30:0000058252284TRLO0LSE
20402.00 12:30:0000058252283TRLO0LSE
52402.00 12:30:0000058252282TRLO0LSE
1214400.50 12:55:4000058253214TRLO0LSE
678400.50 13:00:3600058253359TRLO0LSE
149400.50 13:00:3600058253358TRLO0LSE
82400.50 13:28:1700058254135TRLO0LSE
350400.50 13:28:1700058254134TRLO0LSE
760400.50 13:28:1700058254133TRLO0LSE
26400.50 13:28:1700058254132TRLO0LSE
29400.50 13:28:1700058254131TRLO0LSE
350401.50 13:34:1700058254926TRLO0LSE
483401.50 13:34:1700058254925TRLO0LSE
83401.50 13:34:1700058254924TRLO0LSE
180401.50 13:34:1700058254923TRLO0LSE
163401.50 13:50:1900058255531TRLO0LSE
210401.50 13:56:1800058255834TRLO0LSE
535402.00 14:08:0000058256212TRLO0LSE
410402.00 14:08:0000058256211TRLO0LSE
349402.00 14:08:0000058256210TRLO0LSE
1018401.50 14:08:4500058256233TRLO0LSE
131401.50 14:08:4500058256232TRLO0LSE
852400.50 14:09:1100058256335TRLO0LSE
339400.50 14:09:1100058256336TRLO0LSE
237400.50 14:22:4600058256754TRLO0LSE
918400.50 14:22:4600058256753TRLO0LSE
1247400.00 14:31:5100058257038TRLO0LSE
349402.50 14:44:0900058258282TRLO0LSE
480402.00 14:44:0900058258287TRLO0LSE
26402.00 14:44:0900058258286TRLO0LSE
757402.00 14:44:0900058258285TRLO0LSE
967402.50 14:44:0900058258284TRLO0LSE
350402.50 14:44:0900058258283TRLO0LSE
416402.50 14:44:0900058258290TRLO0LSE
486402.50 14:44:0900058258289TRLO0LSE
350402.50 14:44:0900058258288TRLO0LSE
217401.00 14:58:2600058258848TRLO0LSE
1037401.00 14:58:4200058258857TRLO0LSE
431401.00 14:58:4500058258869TRLO0LSE
25401.00 14:58:4500058258870TRLO0LSE
293403.00 15:05:0500058259208TRLO0LSE
338403.00 15:07:4600058259391TRLO0LSE
360403.00 15:07:4600058259390TRLO0LSE
574403.00 15:07:4600058259389TRLO0LSE
1859403.00 15:17:1000058260001TRLO0LSE
409403.00 15:17:1000058260002TRLO0LSE
1349402.00 15:19:2200058260095TRLO0LSE
1402.00 15:29:1400058260739TRLO0LSE
130402.50 15:30:0500058260795TRLO0LSE
675402.50 15:30:0500058260794TRLO0LSE
1705402.50 15:30:0500058260793TRLO0LSE
343401.50 15:38:3200058261187TRLO0LSE
292401.50 15:41:5900058261359TRLO0LSE
2211402.00 15:42:5400058261390TRLO0LSE
340402.00 15:42:5400058261389TRLO0LSE
187402.00 15:42:5400058261388TRLO0LSE
386401.50 15:51:1600058261967TRLO0LSE
877401.50 15:51:1600058261966TRLO0LSE
233401.50 15:58:5900058262372TRLO0LSE
1127402.00 15:59:5500058262416TRLO0LSE
1429402.00 16:00:0600058262431TRLO0LSE
350402.00 16:00:0600058262430TRLO0LSE
101402.00 16:04:0600058262614TRLO0LSE
1024402.00 16:04:0600058262613TRLO0LSE
1174402.00 16:08:0600058262937TRLO0LSE
300401.50 16:11:4500058263201TRLO0LSE
400401.50 16:11:4500058263200TRLO0LSE
255401.50 16:11:4500058263199TRLO0LSE
122401.50 16:11:4500058263203TRLO0LSE
300401.50 16:11:4500058263202TRLO0LSE
698401.50 16:15:1100058263440TRLO0LSE
30402.00 16:19:2800058263798TRLO0LSE
136402.00 16:19:2800058263797TRLO0LSE
300402.00 16:19:2800058263796TRLO0LSE
44402.00 16:19:2800058263795TRLO0LSE
151402.00 16:19:2800058263794TRLO0LSE
496402.00 16:19:2800058263799TRLO0LSE
147402.00 16:19:2900058263810TRLO0LSE
443402.00 16:19:2900058263811TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.