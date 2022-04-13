ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 12
Anglesey Mining plc
12 April 2022
Director/PDMR shareholding
Anglesey Mining plc has been notified of the following share purchases by
a member of the board:
|Name
|Shares purchased
|Price per share
|Jo Battershill
|300,000
|See below
Following this transaction the interests of directors in the share capital
of the company were as follows:
|Name
|Shares
|Holding
|Bill Hooley
|200,000
|0.1%
|Jo Battershill
|2,087,688
|0.8%
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities or person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jo Battershill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief executive
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Anglesey Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB0000320472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|8 Apr 22 - 100,000 ordinary shares at 4.22p per share
12 Apr 22 -200,000 ordinary shares at 4.00p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
300,000
4.1p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|As above
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM
For further information, please contact:
Jo Battershill, CEO +44 7540 366000
John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71