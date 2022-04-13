ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anglesey Mining plc

12 April 2022

Director/PDMR shareholding

Anglesey Mining plc has been notified of the following share purchases by

a member of the board:

Name Shares purchased Price per share Jo Battershill 300,000 See below

Following this transaction the interests of directors in the share capital

of the company were as follows:

Name Shares Holding Bill Hooley 200,000 0.1% Jo Battershill 2,087,688 0.8%

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities or person closely associated a) Name Jo Battershill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglesey Mining plc b) LEI 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 8 Apr 22 - 100,000 ordinary shares at 4.22p per share

12 Apr 22 -200,000 ordinary shares at 4.00p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

300,000

4.1p e) Date of the transaction As above f) Place of the transaction AIM

For further information, please contact:

Jo Battershill, CEO +44 7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71