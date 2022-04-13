This week, the US manufacturers secured two solar module supply deals from Origis Energy and Silicon Ranch, respectively.From pv magazine USA Arizona's First Solar announced that it has come to terms on a multi-year master supply agreement with southern utility-scale solar developer, Silicon Ranch, under which First Solar will supply 4GW of advanced thin film photovoltaic modules to Silicon Ranch's projects in the United States from 2023 to 2025. While this is not the first supply partnership to be reached between the two companies, the level of commitment dramatically expands on their prior ...

