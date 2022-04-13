

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for March. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 6.7 percent from 6.2 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 163.42 against the yen, 1.2130 against the franc, 0.8332 against the euro and 1.3010 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.







