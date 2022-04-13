Novel technology further establishes Mursla's capabilities to uniquely analyse exosome biology for clinical translation

Mursla, a novel multi-omics exosome characterisation company, is pleased to present its novel nanochip-based technology, as detailed in the pre-print* 'An electro-optical bead-nanochip technology for the ultrasensitive and multi-dimensional detection of small extracellular vesicles and their markers', published today. This technology is part of Mursla's ExoPheno platform.

Key features of the technology include:

Ultrasensitive detection of target exosomes and their markers.

Compatibility with clinical practices in a high throughput format.

Determination of novel exosome dimensions enabling new research and clinical applications.

Presentation of a roadmap for near absolute target exosome quantification and single exosome detection.

This ultrasensitive technology is called NEXOS (Nanoparticle EXOsome Sensing). It comprises two methods, the first is a novel patented and scalable nanoelectronics method, E-NEXOS, and the second, a high-throughput optical detection method, O-NEXOS. Both share the same steps for the immunocapture and antibody-labelling of exosomes and can be combined to derive differentiated detection parameters.

Dr Tomás Dias (PhD), CTO, Mursla commented: "To advance the understanding of exosomes' biology and their implications in disease, novel tools are required. NEXOS technology offers ultrasensitive and original characterisation metrics with the aim of disrupting many exosome applications. The reported study is the result of work carried out by Mursla's multidisciplinary team."

NEXOS is part of Mursla's ExoPheno platform and was engineered to improve the translation of exosome-based diagnostics into clinics.

Pierre Arsène, Founder and CEO, Mursla added: "We believe that properly analysing exosome biology in patients leads to breakthrough diagnostic solutions. It is now an engineering problem and our new nanoelectronics-based technology contributes to overcoming the last technical hurdles around sensitivity and clinical compatibility."

Pre-prints are used to increase the speed of scientific communication and are generally subsequently submitted to peer-review journals.

-ENDS-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005925/en/

Contacts:

Mursla

Sarah Brereton, Director, Limewash

Tel: 07796 583 223

Email: sarah@limewash.co.uk