Dutch bank accelerates the pace of innovation and speed of software delivery with Continuous Deployment on the Temenos Banking Cloud

Dutch banking giant ABN AMRO Bank has signed a multi-year subscription extension with Temenos (SIX: TEMN) to support customer growth and business expansion on the Temenos Banking Cloud. The extended agreement includes access to Temenos Continuous Deployment as-a-service for the bank's 22 DevOps teams.

ABN AMRO Bank is a long-standing customer of Temenos, running its international corporate banking, private banking, and global international payment on Temenos open platform. This latest commitment to the Temenos Banking Cloud demonstrates ABN AMRO Bank's confidence in the platform's maturity and composable banking services to increase agility and pace of innovation.

Since adopting Temenos Continuous Deployment in 2019, ABN AMRO Bank has reduced time to configure, test, and deploy software change from weeks to days, enabling the bank to move towards a 'code in the morning, deploy in the afternoon' approach.

The capability to introduce new features and functions for an increasingly demanding customer base is a competitive advantage for ABN AMRO Bank. The bank estimates Temenos Continuous Deployment increases the efficiency of its early-stage testing by 30%, daily test pipelines from 1 to 15, and will accelerate test cycles by a factor of 10 leading to more frequent and effective innovation. By giving teams their own environments, the bank also empowers its DevOps teams in their delivery.

Friso Westra, Head of IT Development Core Banking and Wealth International of ABN AMRO Bank, said: "This announcement demonstrates our commitment to agile innovation and faith in Temenos platform. With Continuous Deployment on the Temenos Banking Cloud, we empower our DevOps teams to develop new services and get them to the market much faster. We see a future of banking fully in the Cloud, and this further collaboration with Temenos takes us one step closer to that vision."

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "We are delighted ABN AMRO Bank, one of the largest and most innovative banks in Europe, has extended its collaboration with Temenos to leverage the power of Temenos Banking Cloud. A cohesive DevOps strategy is critical to gaining and retaining a competitive edge, and ABN AMRO Bank leads the way with its world-class agile development teams. We are excited to build on our close working relationship with ABN AMRO Bank as it continues to embrace the Cloud and our open platform to power new growth opportunities."

