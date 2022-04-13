Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861061 ISIN: DK0010181759 Ticker-Symbol: CBGB 
Tradegate
12.04.22
20:22 Uhr
111,70 Euro
+0,40
+0,36 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,70111,9510:29
111,80111,8510:29
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2022 | 08:53
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Carlsberg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The B share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 19
April 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 

ISIN:         DK0010181759             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Carlsberg B              
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 111,557,554 shares (DKK 2,231,151,080)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,400,000 shares (DKK 68,000,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  108,157,554 shares (DKK 2,163,151,080)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 20                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      CARL B                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     1596                 
-------------------------------------------------------------







________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1059889
CARLSBERG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.