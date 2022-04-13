Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Carlsberg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The B share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 19 April 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0010181759 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Carlsberg B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 111,557,554 shares (DKK 2,231,151,080) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,400,000 shares (DKK 68,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 108,157,554 shares (DKK 2,163,151,080) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CARL B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1596 ------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1059889