Cargotec Corporation: Record order for electric MOFFETTs in Germany

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a record order for electric MOFFETTs in Germany. The Behrens Gruppe, a dealer and logistics company for wood and building materials, has ordered all-electric MOFFETT E4 truck mounted forklifts together with ProCare service contracts for five years for a value of EUR 4.5 million. In addition, Knettenbrech & Gurdulic, one of Germany's fastest growing waste and recycling companies, has ordered MULTILIFT demountables with installation for EUR 1.7 million. The equipment orders were booked in Cargotec's Q1 2022 order intake and will be delivered during 2022 and 2023.



"The Behrens Gruppe is electrifying their whole truck mounted forklift fleet to operate more sustainably. Hiab's MOFFETT E4 truck mounted forklift provides emission free performance without compromising on productivity. They are also much more comfortable and safer for the operator as it is virtually silent with less vibrations than a diesel-powered truck," says Cord Schipfmann, Team Leader MOFFETT, Hiab Germany.



The Behrens Gruppe order includes both MOFFETT E4 25.3 NX and E4 25.4 NXmodels with a lifting capacity of 2,500 kilos. Launched in 2020, the E4 was the world's first 3-wheel drive electric truck mounted forklift that is now also available in a 4-wheel drive version. In 2021, the E4 won an IFOY AWARD, also known as the "Oscars of intralogistics", in the category Special Vehicle.



Electric MOFFETTs are engineered with fewer moving parts than the diesel equivalents, which reduces service time and spare parts costs. The uptime is further increased with Hiab's ProCare Total Repair & Maintenancecontract. For a fixed monthly fee, Hiab will look after scheduled maintenance and emergency repairs to secure the equipment uptime, and original spare parts are included in the contract.



Knettenbrech & Gurdulic has ordered a mixture of MULTILIFT Ultima hookliftsand MULTILIFT Futura skiploaders, which are Hiab's most technologically advanced in each product category. Ultima hooklifts and Futura skiploaders allow operators to handle waste and recycling materials with ease and offer industry-leading safety and efficiency features for even the toughest jobs.





