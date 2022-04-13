Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
13.04.22
09:47 Uhr
4,785 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8104,91010:17
PR Newswire
13.04.2022 | 09:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2022 on 28 April 2022

HELSINKI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Corporation Investor News 13 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2022 on 28 April 2022

Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2022 will be published on Thursday, 28 April 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Interim Report on Thursday, 28 April 2022, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2C (Sanoma House), Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Jacob Götzsche and Interim CFO Riitta Palomäki. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EEST) at the latest:

Finland: +358 981710310

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

Participant code for the conference call is 66423485#. During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones


Interim Report published

The news conference, conference call and live webcast

Recorded webcast available

EEST (Helsinki)

08.00

10.00

12.00

CEST (Paris, Stockholm)

07.00

09.00

11.00

BST (London)

06.00

08.00

10.00

EDT (New York)

01.00

03.00

05.00

For additional information, please contact: Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/publishing-of-caverion-corporation-s-interim-report-for-january-march-2022-on-28-april-2022,c3545660

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3545660/1563780.pdf

Release

CAVERION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.