- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank risk/reward is slightly negative ahead of the first-quarter earnings report, analysts at Nordea said in a research note, reiterating their hold recommendation.
- • Higher loan growth is once again likely to be offset by higher funding costs, Nordea said
- • Expect decent growth and market share for Danske in Q1, but it likely won't be enough to really move the share price, Nordea said
- • Danske's 2022 revenue and net profit guidance is also starting to appear at risk: Nordea
