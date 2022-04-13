DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.6677

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 385904

CODE: 100H LN

ISIN: LU1650492504

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 155303 EQS News ID: 1326999 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326999&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)