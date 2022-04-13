DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.906

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9600207

CODE: ROAI LN

ISIN: LU1838002480

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 155317 EQS News ID: 1327027 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)