DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 255.9076

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1987157

CODE: CG1

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 155338 EQS News ID: 1327069 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)