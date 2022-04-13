DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 633.889

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81379

CODE: FTSE

ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 155350 EQS News ID: 1327093 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)