DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 585.4261

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040

CODE: SMRU

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 155355 EQS News ID: 1327103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)