Mittwoch, 13.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
13.04.2022 | 09:49
AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 198.8538

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171299

CODE: JPHU

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681039217 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPHU 
Sequence No.:  155362 
EQS News ID:  1327117 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
