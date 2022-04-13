DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) 13-Apr-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.9415
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191684
CODE: GHYU LN
ISIN: LU2099295466
