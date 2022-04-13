DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.6247

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1786562

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

