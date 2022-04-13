



BEIJING, Apr 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The OKLink team released the Global Crypto Market 2022/Q1 report on April 10, which contains a thorough review on the market performance of various public blockchain as well as in-depth discussion of popular fields and topics in the first quarter.According to OKLink data, MicroStrategy is by far the largest holder of bitcoin amongst overseas listed companies. It has been hoarding bitcoin since August 2020 and held a total of $5.8 billion worth of 129,218 BTC by the end of the first quarter of 2022, an amount even more than the market capitalization of MicroStrategy itself and three times the position that a certain automobile company held.OKLink: Preparing for a prosperous multi-chain era as Ethereum 2.0 is drawing nearFor now, Ethereum ecosystem has the most dynamic and viable players of all public blockchains, yet its high Gas fee and network congestion has always been denounced, which results in its decision on moving to 2.0 stage in order to thoroughly solve the congestion on-chain and improve the scalability of the Ethereum blockchain.Here the core change is the transformation from PoW algorithm to PoS algorithm. And 2022 is a crucial year for Ethereum's plan on 2.0 phase, which could set the stage for Ethereum to become a world-class financial settlement layer and DApp infrastructure.Staking of ETH is a key step in Ethereum's transition to 2.0. According to OKLink data, more than 10 million ETH have been staked to ETH 2.0 contract. To be more precisely, as of March 31, ETH 2.0 contract has received a total of 10,989,186 ETH, which accounts for 9.3% of total ETH in circulation. This could be a sign that we may soon see an Ethereum that has greatly improved in scalability, security and sustainability.In addition, several EVM (the core underlying component of Ethereum) based ecology such as Polygon and Fantom rose up to popularity as they promise a lower cost compared to EthereumOKLink emphasized in the report that Non-EVM based public blockchains would provide new options for users to move their assets by adding EVM compatibility; besides, this would bring more composability to the global blockchain ecology and accelerate the prosperity of multi-chain era by integrating widely accepted standards.With the rapid development of global blockchain and crypto market, the processing and analysis of large number of diverse data on blockchains may help in grasping the trend of the crypto market. In this regard, based on self-developed technology platform and rich experience in blockchain data processing and analysis, OKLink has launched a series of data reports reflecting the development of blockchain and crypto industry, and will continue providing support for the development and prosperity of the blockchain industry.For more information on the Global Crypto Market 2022/Q1 report, please visit:https://www.oklink.com/academy/zh/hot-oklink-quarterly-insights-q1About OKLinkAs one of the earliest founded blockchain companies in China, OKLink has committed to R&D and commercial application of blockchain technology since its establishment in 2013, and has developed into a world-renowned blockchain technology and data service provider. The company now holds industry leading visual blockchain data processing and analysis tools, integrating big data, AI and other advanced technologies to analyze and process complex and diverse blockchain data.Media ContactNorman SUN, OKLinkE: cooperation@oklink.comU: https://www.oklink.comSource: OKLink Technology Company LtdCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.