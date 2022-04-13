DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.687

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 440147

CODE: ESDU

ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU Sequence No.: 155395 EQS News ID: 1327187 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

