DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING EX CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING EX CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING EX CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.1313

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4702891

CODE: EMXU

ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU Sequence No.: 155403 EQS News ID: 1327203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

