DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.9734

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1206660

CODE: SRHE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE Sequence No.: 155398 EQS News ID: 1327193 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327193&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)