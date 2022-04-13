DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 143.1203
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 339654
CODE: MSEX LN
ISIN: FR0012399772
