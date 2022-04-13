DJ Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 140.1069

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79627

CODE: JPXX LN

ISIN: LU1646359619

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 155445 EQS News ID: 1327289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)