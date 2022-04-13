DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.4168

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4886136

CODE: MILL LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

