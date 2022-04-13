DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.1648
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6176738
CODE: CATH LN
ISIN: LU2216829809
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 155499 EQS News ID: 1327397 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327397&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 13, 2022 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)