Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

13-Apr-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.2154

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13322019

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

